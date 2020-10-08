Megan Thee Stallion launches scholarships for female students of colour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the ‘Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’, a bursary awarded to two female students of colour pursuing degrees in any field.

For the second year running, Megan has partnered with Rap Rotation, Amazon Music’s flagship global hip-hop brand, to award two $10,000 (£7,820) funds to a pair of students wanting to attain an associate, bachelors or postgraduate degree.

The ‘Don’t Stop’ title of the fund is taken from Megan’s latest single of the same name, featuring Young Thug. Applicants can find out more information about the scholarship here.

Megan is currently a Health Care Administration major studying at Texas Southern University. As a press release notes, the rapper is “incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree”.

In other news, Megan delivered a politically charged Saturday Night Live performance of ‘Don’t Stop’ and ‘Savage’ over the weekend. During her debut appearance on the US show, she called for justice for Breonna Taylor.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron later criticised Megan’s “disgusting” targeting of him, in which she slammed his handling of the high profile murder case.

Appearing on Fox & Friends, Cameron said he agreed with Megan’s call to “protect Black women” but said: “The fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I’m simply trying to do my job is disgusting.”