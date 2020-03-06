Megan Thee Stallion legal battle escalates as new music is finally released

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal battle against her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment escalated in the wake of her victorious verdict on Thursday (March 5).

The rapper claimed earlier this week that she was being blocked by her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, from releasing new music.

Now, after Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince dismissed his name being included in the suit as “lies and stupidity,” the 25-year-old decided to defend herself to her 9.1 million Instagram followers just before releasing her new project ‘Suga’.

She wrote in a caption of a post: “FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of ‘SUGA’. On Friday March 6.”

Megan also addressed Prince’s mentioning of her late mother who passed away last year.

“I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY,” she continued. “Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt.”

She concluded: “1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released.

“2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court

“3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself,

“All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.”

The rapper’s label have denied her claims, while Megan has filed a lawsuit against them to get out of her contract. After filing the suit, she also was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO), giving her the freedom to release new music.

However, 1501 and founder Carl Crawford have now filed an emergency motion to dissolve the TRO, saying the rapper’s distribution agreement with them and 300 Entertainment gives them “the right to set and approve release dates” for her music.

They also allege she did not notify them of the TRO request first, instead giving the news to TMZ. A hearing is currently set for March 13 in Texas to decide whether Megan’s contract should be terminated.

Earlier this week the artist revealed the artwork for the project that came out today (March 6). The artwork shows a mouth with red lipstick and tongue sticking out on a black background.

The tracklist, meanwhile, reveals Kehlani and Gunna will appear on the record, with features on tracks ‘Hit My Phone’ and ‘Stop Playing’ respectively. The full tracklist is as follows:

‘Ain’t Equal’

‘Savage’

‘Captain Hook’

‘Hit My Phone’ ft. Kehlani

‘B.I.T.C.H’

‘Rich’

‘Stop Playing’ ft. Gunna

‘Crying In The Car’

‘What I Need’

‘Suga’ — which is now being billed as an EP — features Gunna and Kehlani is available as of today (March 6).