Megan Thee Stallion makes biggest YouTube debut for a female rapper in 2023

Megan Thee Stallion has made the biggest YouTube debut for a solo female hip-hop artist this year.

On Friday (November 3), Megan dropped her newest single ‘Cobra‘, which saw the rapper “shedding” her past. The single follows from the rapper’s recent announcement that she had formally parted ways with her former label after a lengthy legal dispute.

The rapper has now reportedly scored the biggest YouTube debut this year, with the Douglas Bernardt-directed video gaining over 2.15 million views in 24 hours. ‘Cobra’ has managed to beat fellow artists Doja Cat‘s ‘Demons’ (2 million) and Ice Spice‘s ‘Deli’ (1.85 million). ‘Cobra’ also racked up over 1 million streams on Spotify in 24 hours.

‘Cobra’ arrives shortly after Megan’s collaboration with Cardi B for ‘Bongos‘, and her song ‘Out Alpha The Alpha‘ which the rapper wrote for upcoming A24 film Dicks: The Musical.

It’s currently unknown whether ‘Cobra’ is part of a wider project. Megan last released music with 2022’s ‘Traumazine‘, an album that NME gave four stars: “After ‘Traumazine’’s 18 tracks, there should be only one feeling coursing through your body: utter elation. The album features more deep cuts than you’d expect from a Megan Thee Stallion record, but it shows just how she’s pushed her pen since ‘Good News’, while also illustrating her broad musicality.

“Although Megan Thee Stallion is only just settling into her throne as one of hip-hop’s elite, she’ll clearly leave a lasting impression on rap music forever.”

In other recent news, the Houston hottie launched a mental health platform called Seize The Awkward. She called it “something that can help all of us”, further elaborating in a video shared to Instagram: “Y’all, it’s okay to not be okay. Reach out to a friend if you see them going through it. No matter who you are, being vulnerable is what makes us whole.”