Megan Thee Stallion hits back at media narratives on female rappers: “I don’t give a fuck about competition”

Megan Thee Stallion has criticised the way in which female rappers are pitted against each other in the media, arguing that there’s “room for everybody” in a new interview.

Speaking to i-D, the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper was asked by the interviewer – critically revered actor and playwright Jeremy O. Harris – whether her vocal support for other female rappers was “an active position” or “just natural”.

“It’s natural. I’m not a fake person,” she told Harris. “I’m not a character. What I say is how I feel. I just don’t give a fuck about competition. It’s not that serious.”

Megan also pointed out the double standard of how male rappers are expected to behave by contrast. “You know how many men make music without biting each other’s heads off? Why do we have to do that? There’s room for everybody.

“I really couldn’t care less what the next girl’s doing. If she’s shining, that’s good. It’s not taking away from my light.”

Earlier this month, the artist teased her debut album in a new interview while also suggesting that she could adopt a new alter-ego for the project.

In a conversation with NPR, she spoke more about how plans for her debut were progressing and how her past personas – such as Hot Girl Meg and Tina Snow – have helped her to create a new persona called ‘Suga’.

She said: “I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans… I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Speaking about her new persona, Suga, Megan added: “She’s besties with Tina Snow… it’s a big problem.”