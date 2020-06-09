Megan Thee Stallion has filmed a nine-minute music video medley of her dancing to her own songs to celebrate with this year’s academic graduates — you can watch her special home-filmed video below.

Taking part in YouTube’s ‘Dear Class of 2020’ celebration — which also welcomed the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé — the Houston rapper was among the many star-studded names who featured in the platform’s “virtual commencement celebration”, which sought to “bring together inspirational leaders and artists to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities”.

While many of the other contributors to the event delivered speeches and words of inspiration to graduates, Megan filmed a special music video medley in her own home to celebrate with everyone who is graduating this year.

The medley included her songs ‘Big Ole Freak’, ‘Hot Girl Summer’, ‘Captain Hook’, ‘Cash Shit’ and ‘Savage’.

“Congratulations to the class of 2020: have a hot girl summer!” Megan tells viewers at the end of the clip, which you can see above.

Elsewhere in the ‘Dear Class of 2020’ event, Beyoncé congratulated the class of 2020 by saying: “You have arrived here in the middle of a global crisis, a racial pandemic and worldwide expression of outrage at the senseless killing of yet another unarmed black human being.

“And you still made it — we’re so proud of you.”