Megan Thee Stallion has shared the tracklist for her forthcoming new mixtape, ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ – check it out below.

The rapper announced the project – a collection of freestyles and unreleased, archival cuts – last week, calling it a “gift to my hotties”.

Ahead of the mixtape’s arrival tomorrow (October 29), Megan took to social media yesterday (October 27) to share its 16-song tracklist. It features the previously released ‘Tuned In Freestyle’, ‘Outta Town Freestyle’, ‘South Side Forever Freestyle’ and ‘Thot Shit’.

Other song titles include ‘Tina Snow Interlude’, ‘Opposite Day’, ‘Let Me See It’ and ‘Bae Goals’.

The full ‘Something For Thee Hotties’ tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Tuned In Freestyle’

2. ‘Megan Monday Freestyle’

3. ‘South Side Forever Freestyle’

4. ‘Outta Town Freestyle’

5. ‘Megans Piano’

6. ‘Eat It’

7. ‘All Of It’

8. ‘Tina Snow Interlude’

9. ‘Let Me See It’

10. ‘Opposite Day’

11. ‘Freakend’

12. ‘Bae Goals’

13. ‘Pipe Up’

14. ‘Bless’

15. ‘The Booth Freestyle’

16. ‘Thot Shit’

Today (October 28) Megan was nominated in multiple categories for next month’s American Music Awards, including Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist and Favourite Trending Song (‘Body’).

The Houston was up for six awards at this year’s MTV VMAs, which took place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center last month. She was nominated for Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Collaboration and two Best Hip-Hop nominations, one for ‘WAP’ with Cardi B and one for ‘On Me (Remix)’ with Lil Baby. However, she didn’t take home any prizes.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut studio album, ‘Good News’, last November. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[…] this debut finds Megan Thee Stallion determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year. And isn’t that the sound of 2020?”