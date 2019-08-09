The fire collab we’ve all been waiting for

Megan Thee Stallion has enlisted Nicki Minaj for her highly anticipated single, ‘Hot Girl Summer’. Ty Dolla $ign also lends his vocals to the track, which you can check out below.

Produced by Bone Collector, Juicy J and Crazy Mike, the explosive song kicks off strong with Megan and Minaj declaring the season as “real hot girl shit” and a “hot Barbie summer”. Ty then slides in with his smooth verse on the infectious chorus before the ladies take back the reins to drop even more explicit bars.

“Look, college girl, but a freak on the weekend / Eat that dick up even when I’m going vegan / He be trippin’ on me and I know the reason / I gotta break up with my n**** every season,” Megan raps. Minaj, on the other hand, takes shots at a former flame. Listen to it below.

In a recent conversation with E!News, Megan revealed that Minaj’s addition to the song was decided at the very last minute. “The song was already recorded and ready to go, and then [Minaj and I] just went [on Instagram Live] together and she literally recorded her verse that night,” she explained.

The rapper added, “They sent the [finished] song to me and I was like ‘This is not real life. Y’all are playing right now.’ I love it. It was amazing. I can’t believe she did it so fast.”

‘Hot Girl Summer’ was originally supposed to drop last Friday (August 2) but Megan told fans that the release will be delayed, promising that it was going to be “worth the wait”.

Last month, Minaj announced that she pulled out of a gig in Saudi Arabia following backlash from human rights activists. The rapper was due to appear at Jeddah World Fest in July, but cancelled her performance in support of the local LGBTQ+ community. She also recently dropped ‘Megatron’, her first single since the release of her 2018 album ‘Queen’.