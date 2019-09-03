Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj have a pool party in ‘Hot Girl Summer’ video

A host of celeb cameos show up to "the hottest pool party of the summer"

Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign have shared their hotly-anticipated video for single ‘Hot Girl Summer’.

The collaboration between the trio was shared at the start of last month.

The suitably outlandish video has now landed, and sees Megan and Nicki hosting their very own pool party. Watch it below.

The video features cameos from the likes of Rico Nasty, La La Anthony and Ari Lennox.

The Munachi Osegbu-directed clip begins with comedian Jaimesha Thomas reading an invite to “the hottest pool party of the summer.”

Thomas then acts out her Hot Girl Summer meme, before heading to said pool party to find Nicki, Megan and more.

Nicki Minaj recently pulled out of a gig in Saudi Arabia following backlash from human rights activists. Due to appear at Jeddah World Fest earlier this summer, she cancelled her performance in support of the local LGBTQ+ community.

Minaj also dropped new single ‘Megatron’ over the summer, which follows her 2018 album ‘Queen’.

In a three-star review of ‘Queen’, NME‘s Carl Anka said: “Has 2018’s Queen of rap finally delivered her definitive album, a statement worthy of her still-stunning verse on 2010’s ‘Monster’? Not quite – but this remains a mighty regal affair.”