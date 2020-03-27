Megan Thee Stallion on why she sampled Tupac for her single ‘B.I.T.C.H.’

Megan Thee Stallion has explained why she chose to sample Tupac on ‘B.I.T.C.H.’, the lead single from her debut album ‘SUGA’.

The Houston rapper was interviewed for Genius‘ ‘Verified’ series which sees artists break down the lyrics to some of their songs.

On ‘B.I.T.C.H.’ Stallion lifts from 2Pac’s classic song ‘Ratha Be Ya N*gga’ (1996). She explained: “I super love Tupac. ‘N*gga’ is on my playlist, so, I’m just listening to it and I’m like, ‘Hell nah. This would sound good if a girl really flipped it.’

Advertisement

“I really like the way Tupac speaks. Like, his cadence. His flow. He’s just very dominant. He just give big talk energy and I just feel like I do the same. When he talking, he just really be talking that shit that I like. I feel like when my hotties listening to me, that’s how they feel.”

Megan claimed earlier this month that she was being blocked by her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, from releasing new music.

In an Instagram post, she shared the artwork and tracklist for ‘SUGA’, including two features. The artwork shows a mouth with red lipstick and tongue sticking out on a black background.

The rapper’s label denied her claims, while Megan filed a lawsuit against them to get out of her contract. After filing the suit, she also was granted a temporary restraining order (TRO), giving her the freedom to release new music. ‘SUGA’ was released on March 6.