Megan Thee Stallion has revealed in a new interview that she doesn’t want to release any more music until she is “in a better place”.

The Houston rapper hasn’t released any new music since she dropped her second studio album ‘Traumazine’ in August 2022.

In a new interview with InStyle, Megan has now disclosed that she is currently taking a break from music. “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she said. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out. Life is all about balance.”

The outlet notes that Megan’s typical day now consists of “spending time with her dogs, working out, bingeing TV shows and simply finding new ways to protect her peace”.

Back in April, Megan penned an article for Elle about her career and the “trauma” she experienced while going through her recent legal issues.

“The truth is that I started falling into a depression,” she explained. “I didn’t feel like making music. I was in such a low place that I didn’t even know what I wanted to rap about… There would be times that I’d literally be backstage or in my hotel, crying my eyes out, and then I’d have to pull Megan Pete together and be Megan Thee Stallion.”

In other news, the rapper recently unveiled two new wax figures in Madame Tussauds‘ New York and Las Vegas locations.