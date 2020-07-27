Megan Thee Stallion opens up about shooting in new video

Following news that she was shot by Tory Lanez earlier this month, Megan Thee Stallion has uploaded a video updating fans about her current state.

Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Jovon Ruth Pete – sustained injuries after being shot in both of her feet on July 12. Tory Lanez, the alleged shooter, was arrested by Los Angeles police later that day.

“I see a lot of people painting fake ass narratives and making up stories and all this other back ass shit, but I also see a lot of people being very supportive and sending prayers and I just really appreciate that,” Megan said in the video, which was originally broadcast via Instagram Live.

Advertisement

The rapper also explained that she underwent surgery following the shooting, fighting back tears as she spoke.

“I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, to get the bullets taken out, and it was super scary.”

In the video, Megan addressed those who have made a mockery of the incident. Most notably, media personality Draya Michele made jokes at Megan’s expense following the shooting.

“It was just the worst experience of my life, and it’s not funny. It’s nothing to joke about and it’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about. I didn’t put my hands on nobody. I didn’t deserve to get shot.”

While Megan’s injuries were serious enough to require surgery, she expressed gratitude that the bullets did not hit any bones or tendons.

Advertisement

“I know my mama and my daddy and my granny had to be lookin’ out for me with that one, because where the bullets hit at, they missed everything, but the motherfuckers was in there,” she said.

Megan concluded her video by stating that she now hopes to return to “regular programming”.

“I’m ready to get back to regular programming,” she said, “but I’ve definitely learned that I don’t have to be so nice to every motherfucking body.”

“Ain’t nobody stop my energy from being good, but what I can’t do is keep putting my energy into a bunch of you motherfuckers,” she laughed.

Last week (July 24), DJ Khaled teased an upcoming collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion.

“Me and Megan, we got one. Ya, we cooked something up,” the rapper said in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music.