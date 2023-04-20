Megan Thee Stallion pens “final” response on Tory Lanez trial: “People treated my trauma like a running joke”

Megan Thee Stallion has issued a “final” response since Tory Lanez was found guilty of shooting her in 2020.

The American rapper – whose real name is Megan Pete – shared the response on Tuesday (April 18), and reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.

“I don’t want to call myself a victim. As I reflect on the past three years, I view myself as a survivor, because I have truly survived the unimaginable,” she wrote in her essay for Elle. “Not only did I survive being shot by someone I trusted and considered a close friend, but I overcame the public humiliation of having my name and reputation dragged through the mud by that individual for the entire world to see.”

She also used the platform to shine a light on the backlash she received from her “peers in the music industry” – explaining how they “piled on with memes, jokes, and sneak disses, and completely ignored the fact that I could have lost my life.” Although the rapper didn’t mention any particular artists in her statement, it hints towards 50 Cent – who issued an apology to her back in January after sharing a meme online that accused her of lying about being shot by Lanez.

She continued: “I could have let the adversity break me, but I persevered, even as people treated my trauma like a running joke. It never crossed my mind that people wouldn’t believe me. Still, I knew the truth and the indisputable facts would prevail.”

“My purpose is for these words to serve as the final time that I’ll address anything regarding this case in the press,” she continued. “I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma.”

Lanez was found guilty of the crime in December. Discussing the verdict, Megan Thee Stallion described the event as “a victory for every woman who has ever been shamed, dismissed, and blamed for a violent crime committed against them,” and a step in the right direction for those who don’t “fit the profile of a victim”.

She also provided insight into her current state, and declared that she is “in a happier place”, but still suffering from anxiety. The artist also teased fans with a hint at new music, stating: “I’m excited to get back into music, because I have been so transformed. I’m playing around with new songs and new sounds that I can’t wait for everyone to hear.”

Last month (March 30), Tory Lanez filed a motion for a new trial. The filed paperwork was seen by Rolling Stone, and saw lawyers Jose Baez and Matthew Barhoma cite multiple grounds for a retrial. Among the reasons, they claimed that the judge in the trial barred a fair trial by “erroneously” allowing jurors to view a social media post.