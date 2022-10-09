Megan Thee Stallion performs with ‘Halo”s Master Chief at TwitchCon

Megan Thee Stallion was joined by Halo‘s Master Chief during her TwitchCon set this weekend – see footage below.

The fictional character and protagonist of the Halo series emerged on stage during the San Diego performance on Saturday night (October 8) to dance alongside Megan as she played ‘Freak Nasty’.

TwitchCon has come to San Diego for 2022 and allows players able to meet streamers and take part in “legendary cosplay contests, rivals tournaments, meet and greets, rare loot, panels, artist alley” and witness an “epic” musical performance.

However, following criticism from some fans about the lack of COVID-19 safety precautions, Twitch then updated the entry requirements for the three-day event.

Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s performance with special guest Master Chief below.

BRO IM FUCKING CRYIN THEY GOT MASTER CHIEF GETTIN ASS FROM MEGHAN THE STALLION LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3fncFQwsGZ — GamesCage – Hype Guy✈️TWITCH CON (@OnTheDownLoTho) October 9, 2022

lmao @theestallion just brought master chief on stage. this is the best show I’ve ever been to pic.twitter.com/4opn2n9gNd — Nathan Grayson @ TwitchCon (@Vahn16) October 9, 2022

Last week, Megan Thee Stallion took to Twitter to hit back at news outlets that only share “negative” stories about the singer.

During the 2022 iHeart Music Festival, Megan Thee Stallion introduced ‘Body’ with a speech about self-empowerment. “I don’t know about y’all, but I love my body,” she said “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”

However some fans and outlets took that message as Megan “speaking out” against claims made by DaBaby about the pair sleeping together.

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know a majority of their audience can dog pile on me for (or associate) with some kind of negative narrative. Because why is the way I start my performance to ‘Body’ damn near every show news now,” she wrote on Twitter.

Elsewhere, the rapper has launched a website that collates an extensive list of mental health resources for her fans. The website – dubbed Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too – pulls together contact information and resources for organisations offering three therapy, mental health hotlines, groups working specifically with the Black community, and LGBTQIA+ resources.