Listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s new single ‘Plan B’

Megan Thee Stallion has officially released her new single ‘Plan B’, after debuting it live at Coachella last weekend.

During her set at Coachella, Meg introduced the track as “very motherfucking personal” to her and said it was addressed “to whom the fuck it may concern”. Prior to the performance, she tweeted that “every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping”.

“Ladies, love yourself, ’cause this shit could get ugly,” she raps over a ’90s hip-hop beat that samples Jodeci, Raekwon and Ghostface Killah‘s ‘Freek’n You (Remix)’. Listen below:

In March, Megan dropped a collaboration with Dua Lipa titled ‘Sweetest Pie’. Both singles are set to feature on the Houston rapper’s forthcoming second studio album, though details on that are yet to be revealed.

Last month also saw Meg speak out about the “crazy double standards” that women in rap face. “I feel like we get critiqued so heavy because everybody just knows that women are the shit,” the rapper said in an appearance on Lipa’s podcast, At Your Service. “So they are looking for us to be the shit all the time.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Lipa touched on the controversy surrounding Megan and Cardi B‘s 2020 hit single ‘WAP’. “A boy could start rapping about popping pills and enjoying four women at one time, and nobody would have a problem with that. But if Megan Thee Stallion says, ‘Eat my pussy’ one time, there’s uproar,” she said.

“If you get offended by a woman talking about how she likes to be pleased, then I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into.”

‘Good News’, Meg’s debut studio album, arrived back in November of 2020. In a four-star review, NME said the album found the rapper “determined to retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year”.

Last October, Meg released ‘Something For Thee Hotties’, a compilation record that features freestyles and previously-unreleased songs along with ‘Thot Shit’, which was released as a standalone single earlier that year.