Also starring Dave East, with Teyana Taylor directing

After dominating the warmer months with ‘Hot Girl Summer’, Megan Thee Stallion is extending her reign into spooky season with the premiere of Hottieween, a multi-episode horror series on YouTube directed by Teyana Taylor.

The Houston rapper had revealed in a recent interview that she was working on a horror movie, and also expressed her appreciation for The Evil Dead and Human Centipede. On Tuesday (October 29), she released the first episode of Hottieween, titled ‘Love Bites’.

Megan conceptualised the series, which was produced in collaboration with YouTube Music. She stars in Hottieween as a private investigator in her hometown of Stallion County opposite the rapper Dave East and Jay Cole (who was the comedic protagonist of Megan’s video for ‘Hot Girl Summer’).

“When a vicious group of Fuccbois take over town, Megan and her trusty sidekick Janine (Jay Cole) are on the case. A chance encounter with the mysterious Archimedes (Dave East) provides leads and a potentially undying relationship,” the first episode’s official description reads.

Hottieween marks Megan’s acting debut, and was inspired by campy horror classics and blaxploitation heroines, the video’s description notes. It’s unclear how many episodes Hottieween runs, and how often new episodes will be released.

Watch the first episode of Hottieween below:

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion debuted new music at a concert for NPR’s Tiny Desk Fest series. She also recently appeared on the Gucci Mane song ‘Big Booty’, from his brand-new album ‘Woptober II’. Last month, she collaborated with late-night talkshow host Jimmy Fallon for the parody song and video ‘Hot Girl Fall’.