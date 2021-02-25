Watch Megan Thee Stallion recreate iconic ‘Mean Girls’ scene for new fashion ad

Megan Thee Stallion has recreated a scene from Mean Girls for a new fashion advertisement – check out the video below.

The Houston rapper, whose debut album ‘Good News’ arrived in November, channels the ’00s teen movie’s character Regina George (played by Rachel McAdams) in Coach‘s Fall 2021 campaign.

Beginning with a scene of Megan on a football field, the parody includes talking head clips from various high school students who offer up gossip on Megan-as-Regina. “Each of her dogs has its own bedroom – and country home – in France!” one says.

The star later blows a kiss to a group of male characters, causing them to fall to the ground as she struts away across the field. Another pupil adds: “Her nails are so long, she accidentally gouged my eye out – and it was awesome!”

Sharing the advert on Instagram, Megan wrote: “The Htown Hottie aka the Hot Girl Coach aka Thee Black Regina George.” The rapper also posted a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot – you can watch that above.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that a collaboration between Megan Thee Stallion and Idris Elba is on its way.

“I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido… that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics,” Elba explained in an interview with MistaJam.

So far this year, Megan has released the songs ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ and ‘I’m A King’ featuring Bobby Sessions. She also contributed to a remix of Ariana Grande’s ’34+35′ alongside Doja Cat.