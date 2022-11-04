Megan Thee Stallion responds to Drake lyric on new album ‘Her Loss’: “Stop using my shooting for clout”

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to a lyric on Drake and 21 Savage’s new collaborative album ‘Her Loss’ that appears to reference her being shot in 2020.

In the first verse of the album’s ninth song ‘Circo Loco’, Drake raps: “This bitch lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion“.

Megan Thee Stallion alleged that Tory Lanez shot her in the foot following a house party in July 2020, which Lanez denied. Lanez was charged months later with felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. Lanez pleaded not guilty to the assault charge in November 2020. The court case is ongoing and heads to trial on November 28.

Shortly after the album ‘Her Loss’ dropped on November 4, Megan Thee Stallion posted a series of tweets demanding unnamed rappers stop referencing her shooting. She began by demanding they “stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name”, and in a separate tweet wrote: “Stop using my shooting for clout… Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot!”

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

She later took aim at male rappers more broadly, criticising how they’re “ready to boycott [about] shoes and clothes” but – in the case of her alleged shooting – choose to “dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

Stop using my shooting for clout bitch ass Niggas! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You niggas especially RAP NIGGAS ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

In two last tweets, Megan wrote that she’d be vindicated “when the mf facts come out”, and asked fans to “remember [your] favorite rappers that stood behind” someone who “SHOT A FEMALE.”

And when the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favorite rappers that stood behind a Nigga that SHOT A FEMALE — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

She continued: “People attack me y’all go up for it , i defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool fuck it bye.”

Since news broke about Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting in July 2020, the rapper has consistently defended herself against accusations that she fabricated the incident. Addressing detractors in a now-deleted Instagram post that same month, Megan questioned: “why would I lie abt getting shot? Why are y’all so upset that I don’t wanna be in the bed sad?”. Later that month, she reiterated the seriousness of her allegations, writing on Instagram that “It’s nothing to joke about and it’s nothing for y’all to go and be making fake stories about.”

In late 2020, the rapper again spoke of the “scepticism and judgment” she’d received in the wake of the allegations in an op-ed for The New York Times. “The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted,” she wrote at the time.

Last week, Lanez was ordered to house arrest until his court case goes to trial on November 28 due to a separate alleged altercation with August Alsina in October, which the prosecutor in the case said showed “a flagrant disregard for the court’s orders”.

Lanez denied any knowledge of the Alsina incident an interview on the Off The Record podcast, saying “nothing happened. I don’t even know what this kid [Alsina] is talking about, brother.” His defence attorney Shawn Holley also called the Alsina altercation “mere allegations”, saying he’s “not really sure that there’s anything this court should do given the unproven allegations.”

‘Circo Loco’ forms part of the broader tracklist of Drake and 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’, which was released earlier today. It marks the pair’s first full-length collaborative project, having appeared together on a handful of songs since 2016.