Megan Thee Stallion reveals star-studded tracklist for debut album ‘Good News’

The tracklist for Megan Thee Stallion‘s much-anticipated debut album ‘Good News’ has arrived, and features a host of A-list stars.

The previously released Beyoncé-featuring ‘Savage Remix’ appears on the album, while SZA contributes to ‘Freaky Girls’.

Elsewhere, the album boasts the likes of City Girls, DaBaby, Popcaan and Big Sean, plus last month’s collaboration with Young Thug ‘Don’t Stop’ and June’s hit single ‘Girls In The Hood’.

Advertisement

The full tracklist is as follows.

01. ‘Shots Fired’

02. ‘Circles’

03. ‘Cry Baby’ ft. DaBaby

04. ‘Do It On The Tip’ ft. City Girls & Hot Girl Meg

05. ‘Sugar Baby’

06. ‘Movie’ ft. Lil Durk

07. ‘Freaky Girls’ ft. SZA

08. ‘Body’

09. ‘What’s New’

10. ‘Work That’

11. ‘Intercourse’ ft. Popcaan and Mustard

12. ‘Go Crazy’ ft. Big Sean & 2 Chainz

13. ‘Don’t Rock Me To Sleep’

14. ‘Outside’

15. ‘Savage Remix’ ft. Beyoncé

16. ‘Girls in the Hood’

17. ‘Don’t Stop’ ft. Young Thug

‘Good News’ is released this Friday (November 20). Megan first shared details of the release last week.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: “Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!

“Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM ‘GOOD NEWS’ IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH.”

Advertisement

Her debut album follows three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.”