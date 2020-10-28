Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch among winners at 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

The 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards took place last night (October 27), with Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and Travis Scott among the artists who took home gongs.
Last night’s ceremony followed on from June’s BET Awards, which recognised the contributions of African-Americans across the entertainment and sports industries.
Like the BET Awards, the BET Hip Hop Awards were held virtually this year in keeping with coronavirus-imposed restrictions. Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean hosted proceedings, while 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign and Big Sean were among those performing.
This year saw the separation of the Best Collabo, Duo or Group award into two distinct categories and the introduction of the Best Live Performer category.
The BET Awards have also dropped its Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App and Hot Ticket Performer categories in favour of new Best Hip Hop Platform and Hip Hop Artist of the Year awards.
The winners of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards are:
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Nominees: DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
SONG OF THE YEAR
Winner: ‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
Nominees: ’BOP’ – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)
‘Life is Good’ – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)
‘Rockstar’ – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
‘Savage (Remix)’ – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
‘The Box’ – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
‘Toosie Slide’ – Produced by OZ (Drake)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Winner: Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’
Nominees: DaBaby – ‘Blame it on Baby’
DaBaby – ‘Kirk’
Future – ‘High Off Life’
Lil Baby – ‘My Turn’
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Suga’
Roddy Ricch – ‘Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial’
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Winner: Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’
Nominees: DaBaby, ‘BOP’
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’
Drake, ‘Toosie Slide’
Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’
Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’
Roddy Ricch, ‘The Box’
BEST COLLABORATION
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’
Nominees: DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’
Future feat. Drake, ‘Life is Good’
Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, ‘What’s Poppin (Remix)’
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, ‘Hot Girl Summer’
Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Ballin”
BEST DUO OR GROUP
Winner: Chris Brown and Young Thug
Nominees: Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Earthgang
Jackboys
Migos
Run the Jewels
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
Winner: Travis Scott
Nominees: Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
Meghan Thee Stallion
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
Winner: Rapsody
Big Sean
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Megan Thee Stallion
Rapsody
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Winner: Teyana ‘Spike Lee’ Taylor
Nominees: Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Director X
Teyana ‘Spike Lee’ Taylor
DJ OF THE YEAR
Winner: D-Nice
Nominees: Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Envy
DJ Khaled
Mustard
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Hit-Boy
Nominees: 9th Wonder
DJ Khaled
Hit-Boy
JetsonMade
Mike Will Made-It
Mustard
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
Winner: Pop Smoke
Nominees: Flo Milli
Jack Harlow
Mulatto
NLE Choppa
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
Winner: Megan Thee Stallion
Nominees: Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Meghan Thee Stallion
Rick Ross
Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
Winner: The Joe Budden Podcast
Nominees: Complex
HipHopDX
HotNewHipHop
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
Winner: Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
Nominees: Beyoncé, ‘Savage (Remix)’ (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
BIA, ‘Best on Earth’ (Russ feat. BIA)
Cardi B, ‘Writing on the Wall’ (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
Future, ‘Roses (Remix)’ (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar’ (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
Travis Scott ‘Hot (Remix)’ (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
IMPACT TRACK
Winner: Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’
Nominees: Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, ‘Lockdown’
DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, ‘Rockstar (BLM Remix)’
J. Cole, ‘Snow on tha Bluff’
Lil Baby, ‘The Bigger Picture’
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, ‘Afeni’
Wale feat. Kelly Price, ‘Sue Me’
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
Winner: Stormzy (UK)
Nominees: Djonga (Brazil)
Kaaris (France)
Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
Meryl (France)
Ms Banks (UK)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Stormzy (UK)