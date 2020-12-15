Watch Megan Thee Stallion debut a “Christmas remix” of her hit ‘Savage’

Megan Thee Stallion has sent up her own song ‘Savage’ by giving it a “Christmas remix” with the help of James Corden – check out the clip below.

The Houston rapper took part in the skit for Corden’s Late Late Show in the US as she renamed ‘Savage’, which first emerged back in March before it was re-released with a Beyoncé feature the following month, as ‘Savage Santa’.

The video for ‘Savage Santa’ features Corden playing a misanthropic version of Father Christmas as he and Megan perform the altered version of ‘Savage’, which features such lyrics as: “He’s the new mall Santa / Ho-ho-hoing through Atlanta / Suit from Dolce & Gabbana / Binged ‘The Crown’ just for Diana.”

You can check out Megan Thee Stallion’s “Christmas remix” of ‘Savage’ below.

‘Savage’ has been nominated for three awards at next month’s Grammys, where Megan is also up for Best New Artist.

The rapper recently confirmed that she is currently in talks to perform ‘Savage’ with Beyoncé during the ceremony, which will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, 2021.

Megan, who released her debut studio album ‘Good News’ last month, recently spoke in praise of Beyoncé during an interview with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show.

She also spoke highly of Jay-Z, revealing that the New York rapper gives her “fun advice”.