Megan Thee Stallion says she paid Future $250,000 for his ‘Pressurelicious’ verse

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she paid Future $250,000 (£206,500) for his guest feature on her song ‘Pressurelicious’.

The track, which was released as a single last month, features on the Houston rapper’s new album ‘Traumazine’, which arrived last week.

Speaking to Power 106 Los Angeles’ L.A. Leakers last week, Megan explained how she got Future to feature on ‘Pressurelicious’.

“I had the beat for ‘Pressurelicious,’ right? I recorded the song, and I recorded it one way. And I’m like, ‘You know what? This would really sound hard if Future was on it,’” she recalled. “So I feel like, being a woman in the industry, reaching out to a man trying to get a feature is always going to be a task. You never know what to expect.

“[Future’s representatives] was like, ‘Okay, 250. He wants 250K’. I was like, ‘OK, bet. Somebody go pull 250,000 out of the bank and go drop it off to Future and tell him I need the verse before he leaves [Miami].’”

Megan then revealed that, after receiving the payment, Future then sent over a fully-rapped 7-minute version of ‘Pressurelicious’, which was then broken down by Megan for the final version of the track – which you can hear above.

Last weekend Megan performed the ‘Traumazine’ songs ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York City’s Central Park for Good Morning America’s ‘Summer Series’ of concerts.

Megan also appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last Thursday (August 11), co-hosting the episode with the longtime host. Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer was also a guest on that episode, and received a grilling from the rapper over her character Nancy’s love triangle with Steve (played by Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).