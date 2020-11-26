Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez diss track was “ready to go” the day after alleged shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she recorded the Tory Lanez diss track ‘Shots Fired’ the day after the Canadian artist allegedly shot her.

Megan alleged that Lanez fired at her feet several times during an argument in July, causing her to sustain gunshot wounds.

Lanez pleaded not guilty to assault with a semi-automatic handgun earlier this month after he was charged in October in relation to the incident. He previously claimed that the “truth will come to the light”.

Advertisement

On ‘Shots Fired, which appears on Megan’s debut album ‘Good News’ (released last week), the rapper addresses the alleged shooting – though she stops short of mentioning Lanez by name.

Speaking to Hot 97 upon being nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, Megan explained that she recorded the response track “the next day” but decided to hold it back until the release of her record.

“When you know you’re right and you know you have nothing to prove, you really don’t have to give a response,” she said in the interview. “But once you made it rap beef, you put it on wax, now I gotta say something.”

Megan continued: “I really had the song all ready but I was like, ‘You know what, let me just save it for the album’. Because it was ready to go the next day. I was like, you know what, let’s be calm. Let’s be patient. Let’s see how this plays out and let me just wait and put it on my album.”

You can hear the conversation at around the 26-minute mark in the above video.

Advertisement

‘Shots Fired’ samples The Notorious B.I.G.‘s ‘Who Shot Ya?’, and contains the lines: “Imagine n****s lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real bitch/ Just to save face for rapper n****s you chill with”.

Megan later appears to claim that Lanez “would have been indicted” had she alleged he shot her in the week after the incident, adding: “Should’ve let them lock your ass up”.

Lanez previously addressed the alleged shooting incident on his ‘Daystar’ project back in September.

He is due back in court on January 20, 2021. If convicted as charged, he faces a possible maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.