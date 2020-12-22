Megan Thee Stallion says ‘WAP’ controversy comes from a place of “fear and insecurity”

Megan Thee Stallion has said that the controversy surrounding her track ‘WAP’ comes from a place of “fear and insecurity”.

Read more: The 50 best songs of 2020

The explicit collaborative single between Megan and Cardi B, which has been named NME‘s song of the year, received backlash from a number of people upon its release earlier this year.

It divided listeners and inspired significant discussion, with critics such as Ben Shapiro condemning the track for its explicit lyrics. Other notable names to criticise the track included Russell Brand and Snoop Dogg.

Advertisement

Speaking in a new interview, Megan discussed the controversy surrounding the track and why she thinks it took place.

“Some people just don’t know what to do when a woman is in control and taking ownership of her own body,” Megan told GQ. “I feel like for a long time men felt like they owned sex and now women are saying, ‘Hey, this is for me. I want pleasure. This is how I want it or don’t want it.’ It freaks men the hell out.”

She added: “It just comes from a place of fear and insecurity, like why would anyone be mad about my ‘WAP’? It belongs to me.”

Earlier this year, Megan responded to the right-wing backlash ‘WAP’ received. “When I saw all of the politicians in an uproar about mine and Cardi’s ‘WAP’, I was just really taken back,” she told TIME.

“Like, why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, ’cause I didn’t ask you to tune in.”

Advertisement

Back in September, after four weeks on the singles chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ earned the number one spot on the UK singles chart.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has joined forces with Tinder to become a dating coach.