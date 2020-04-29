Megan Thee Stallion shares new ‘Savage’ remix featuring Beyoncé

Megan Thee Stallion has teamed up with Beyoncé on a new remix of her track ‘Savage’.

The song originally appeared on Megan’s recent debut album, ‘Suga’.

Proceeds from the new version of ‘Savage’ will go to the Bread of Life organisation, which is leading coronavirus relief efforts in the pair’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

Listen to the new remix of ‘Savage’ below.

Megan Thee Stallion has recently been caught up in a legal battle with her former record label. The rapper was recently given permission to take her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment to trial by a Texas judge.

The lawsuit, which was filed in early March, alleged that Megan had only been paid $15,000 by the label, despite generating an estimated $7 million through track downloads and streams. It asked for her “unconscionable” recording contract to be voided.

After releasing ‘Suga’ back in March, the rapper has revealed that she’s working on a new album while in lockdown. “I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now,” she said, revealing that she’s set up a home studio to continue working on the record.

Beyoncé has been donating money to coronavirus relief efforts over the past month. Last week, it was revealed that the singer had donated $6 million to essential workers and families affected by the pandemic.

Beyoncé also took part in Lady Gaga’s all-star One World: Together At Home charity live stream, sharing an emotional message about the toll coronavirus is taking on black communities.

“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis,” she said.

“This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America.”