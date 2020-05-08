GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

News Music News

Megan Thee Stallion shares her reaction to Beyoncé appearing on ‘Savage’ remix

"You don't grow up and think you're gonna meet Beyoncé"

By Rhian Daly
Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé
Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé CREDIT: Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion has shared her reaction to hearing Beyoncé was up for collaborating on her ‘Savage’ remix.

The superstar appeared on the new version of Megan’s viral hit that was released last month (April 29).

In a new interview, the Houston rapper revealed how she had responded to the news one of her hometown heroes wanted to work with her. “I got a call: Beyoncé wants to do a remix to ‘Savage’,” she told the Guardian. “And I was like … what? Shut up. Shut up. You’re lying. Beyoncé don’t want to get on nothing with me. Come on, it’s me! I know I’m Megan Thee Stallion, but dang!”

Advertisement

She continued to explain the personal importance of the collaboration to her, saying: “You grow up and you friggin’ watch Destiny’s Child, and you go to the rodeo to see them perform. You don’t grow up and think you’re gonna meet Be-yon-cé!”

The new version of ‘Savage’ features Beyoncé singing and rapping, referencing her mother Tina Knowles in one line: “And my mama was a savage/Got this shit from Tina.

Another remix of ‘Savage’ was released earlier today (May 8), this time reworked by Major Lazer. The track was accompanied by a video featuring brightly-coloured animations.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently said she was using her time in lockdown to work on a new album. I would have been working on it anyway, but what else am I going to be doing right now,” she said. “I’ve just been writing and we set up a little studio in here.”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.