Megan Thee Stallion shares texts after Tory Lanez shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has responded to Tony Lanez after he implied that she had lied about the July 2020 incident where Lanez allegedly shot Stallion in the foot.

The Houston rapper – real name Megan Pete – was shot in the foot after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house in July 2020. She subsequently claimed that Lanez was the person who had fired at her.

In a since deleted Instagram post, Stallion shared a message from Lanez where he appeared to apologise “from the bottom of my heart”, adding “I was just too drunk. None the less shit should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible.”

Stallion posted the texts seemingly in response to Lanez, writing” “u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one…not today.”

Posting the texts, Stallion wrote: “Lie yo way out of this…If you ain’t do s*** what you was apologizing for?”

Lanez later replied, without mentioning Stallion by name: “Good D*ick had me fucking 2 best friends….and I got caught…that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

This resulted in another reply from Stallion via Instagram Stories: “Fucking two best friends… n—- you SHOT ME YOU KNOW [THAT’S] WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR. YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY DAMN SELF.”

Lanez was due to appear in court this week for a hearing in regards to the case, but this was adjourned until April.

Earlier this week, Stallion launched a new Snapchat series called Off Thee Leash.

The project sees the rapper interview her friends and their pets at her Hot Girl Ranch. Familiar faces include Nicole Richie, Normani, Rickey Thompson, Kway, Kelly Rowland, Bebe Rexha, Taraji P. Henson and Bretman Rock.