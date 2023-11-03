Megan Thee Stallion “sheds her past” on ferocious new single ‘Cobra’

Megan Thee Stallion has shared a ferocious new single titled ‘Cobra’. Check it out below.

Dropped today (November 3), the single marks the first new music from the American rapper since she formally severed ties with label 1501 Certified Entertainment, following a legal dispute.

It arrives instead via her new independent music label, Hot Girl Productions, and follows her teasing new music online. The song centres around the 28-year-old “shedding” her past, and emerging into a new era of her career.

“Just as a snake sheds its skin, we must shed our past. Over and over again,” she announces at the beginning of the track. The single also comes with an eye-catching, cobra-inspired music video, which sees Megan crawl out of a snake’s mouth, and shed her skin as onlookers watch.

“Cobras exemplify courage and self-reliance. They stand tall and fierce in the face of challenges, teaching one to tap into their inner strength and rely on oneself to conquer their treats,” she wrote in a message (via Pitchfork). “Emulating the cobra helps one be more confident in the person they are within.” Check out the music video below.

The new track arrives on the heels of the rapper’s recent high-profile collaboration with Cardi B, which saw them release the track ‘Bongos’. It also comes just a month after she shared the song ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’, which was written for her project Dicks: The Musical.

It is not yet clear whether the single is part of a bigger release from Megan. Her last full-length album, ‘Traumazine’, arrived last year – the same year that she also hosted a spot on Saturday Night Live and made a cameo in the Disney+ series She-Hulk.

In more recent Megan Thee Stallion news, the rapper launched a new mental health resources website called Seize The Awkward in September – sharing details of it on her social media pages and describing it as “something that can help all of us”.