Megan Thee Stallion slams people that only share “negative” news about the singer

Megan Thee Stallion has taken to Twitter to hit back at news outlets that only share “negative” stories about the singer.

During the 2022 iHeart Music Festival over the weekend (September 24), Megan Thee Stallion introduced ‘Body’ with a speech about self-empowerment. “I don’t know about y’all, but I love my body,” she said “I do what I want to with my body, when I want to with my body, with who I want to with my body. ‘Cause it’s who? My body.”

However some fans and outlets took that message as Megan “speaking out” against claims made by DaBaby about the pair sleeping together.

Advertisement

“I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know a majority of their audience can dog pile on me for (or associate) with some kind of negative narrative. Because why is the way I start my performance to ‘Body’ damn near every show news now,” she wrote on Twitter.

I feel like a lot of these blogs don’t post me until it’s something they know majority of their audience can dog pile on me for associated with some kind of negative narrative…bc why is the way I start my performance to BODY damn near every show news NOW… — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

“I really don’t care about being posted at all, but why is it that all of a sudden, out of the 1 million positive things I do / have done, it only seems like when something negative happens that’s news? Like positive Megan Thee Stallion content is there lol, why ignore it,” she continued.

“Carry on ignoring it,” said one fan, with Megan explaining how “y’all say ignore but when you constantly see people coming for your character it gets frustrating, no matter who you are.”

She then went on to share footage of her preaching body positivity at previous performances. “Like the content is always there.”

Like the content is always there https://t.co/gKp2tgRNyw pic.twitter.com/LayIVNbWdh — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) September 26, 2022

Advertisement

It comes as earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion launched a website that collates an extensive list of mental health resources for her fans.

The website – dubbed Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too – pulls together contact information and resources for organisations offering three therapy, mental health hotlines, groups working specifically with the Black community, and LGBTQIA+ resources.

“Hotties! You know how much mental wellness means to me, so I created a hub with resources that can help when you might need a hand,” Megan said in a message to her fans.