Megan Thee Stallion teams up with DJ Chose for ‘THICK (Remix)’ – listen

Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with DJ Chose on a new remix of his song ‘THICK’ – listen to the track below.

The rapper makes a guest appearance on the Houston DJ’s track from earlier this year, which originally featured BeatKing – marking the latest collaboration for Megan following her team-up with Cardi B for the chart-topping single ‘WAP’ earlier this year.

Advertisement

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ artist also revealed this week (October 28) that she’s waiting on a couple of guest performances for her own record, as her hotly-anticipated debut album nears completion.

Addressing fans via Twitter, Megan said she was “waiting on two more features then I’m done,” and hinted that ‘City Girls’ will be on the record.

Her album follows three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me.”

Meanwhile, Megan picked up three awards at the 15th annual Black Entertainment Television (BET) Hip Hop Awards last night (October 27), including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Best Collaboration for her ‘Savage (Remix)’ with Beyoncé and Hustler of the Year.