Megan Thee Stallion teases “crazy” debut album

Megan Thee Stallion has continued to tease more new music after the release of her single ‘Don’t Stop’.

The rapper was recently joined by Young Thug on the track, which is her second piece of new music to arrive since she released her EP ‘Suga’ in March.

Megan has previously confirmed that she has been working on new material during quarantine and took to Twitter yesterday (October 17) to tease the results of that work. “My album abt to go crazy,” she wrote.

My album abt to go crazy 😌 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) October 17, 2020

The record will be the star’s debut album following three EPs and one mixtape since 2017. Speaking to NME about it earlier this year, the rapper said: “I feel like I had been through so much; I was just finally ready to commit to the process.

“When I’m by myself, that’s when my creativity comes to me. The whole album was basically written in the living room, the shower, the backyard – just visualise it with me.”

Earlier this year, Megan teamed up with Cardi B for the chart-topping single ‘WAP’, which drew backlash from right-wing politicians and commentators. She said she was “really taken back” by their response, asking: “Why is this your focus right now? If you have an issue with what I’m saying don’t listen to it. Tune out, cos I didn’t ask you to tune in.”

Meanwhile, the musician championed Black women and addressed the alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident in a new op-ed for the New York Times last week (October 13).

In the piece, titled Why I Speak Up For Black Women, Megan opened by observing how Black women have become “a highly courted voting bloc” who are “expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates” in next month’s US election.