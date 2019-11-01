Megan Thee Stallion teases debut album under new persona, ‘Suga’

"Now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Megan Thee Stallion has teased her debut album in a new interview whilst also suggesting that she could adopt a new person and alter-ego for the project.

In a new interview with NPR, Megan spoke more about how plans for her debut were progressing and how her past personas – such as Hot Girl Meg and Tina Snow – have helped her to create a new persona called ‘Suga’.

She said: “I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans…I never wanted to do an album ’cause I was like, ‘Oh, that feel like marriage. That’s a commitment.’ But now, I’m ready to settle down with an album.”

Speaking about her new potential alter ego, Suga, Megan added: “She’s besties with Tina Snow…it’s a big problem.”

Back in September, Megan also revealed that her forthcoming album would include a collaboration with Kehlani.

Speaking to Variety, the rapper was initially hesitant to speak out when asked about potential guests on the record.

“Yeah, I’m working on a new project and I have a lot of ladies on there, so just be on the lookout,” she told reporters. After some prompting on who those ladies might be, Megan added: “I can let this cat of the bag. Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

Recently, Megan Thee Stallion also premiered Hottieween, a multi-episode horror series on YouTube directed by Teyana Taylor.

The Houston rapper had revealed in a recent interview that she was working on a horror movie. On Tuesday (October 29), she released the first episode of Hottieween, titled ‘Love Bites’; the episode also marked her acting debut.

Megan conceptualised the series, which was produced in collaboration with YouTube Music. She stars in Hottieween as a private investigator in her hometown of Stallion County opposite the rapper Dave East and Jay Cole (who was the comedic protagonist of Megan’s video for ‘Hot Girl Summer’).

“When a vicious group of Fuccbois take over town, Megan and her trusty sidekick Janine (Jay Cole) are on the case. A chance encounter with the mysterious Archimedes (Dave East) provides leads and a potentially undying relationship,” the first episode’s official description reads.