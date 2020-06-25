Megan Thee Stallion teases new track ‘Girls In The Hood’

Megan Thee Stallion took to social media today (June 25) to tease the release of a new track. ‘Girls In The Hood’ will hit streaming services tomorrow (June 26) and is available for pre-save now.

“Hotties y’all ready for this new HOT SHIT…pre save GIRLS IN THE HOOD right now !!!,” Megan wrote on Twitter this morning.

Hotties y’all ready for this new HOT SHIT 🥵🥵🥵 pre save GIRLS IN THE HOOD right now !!! https://t.co/KQrmoqHn2I pic.twitter.com/VgKk1MINgH — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020

Advertisement

‘Girls In The Hood’ will be Megan’s fourth single for 2020, following on from ‘Diamonds (with Normani)’, ‘FREAK (feat. Tyga)’ and ‘B.I.T.C.H’. The third song featured on her third EP, ‘Suga’, which she released in March. ‘Suga’ garnered positive reviews from fans and critics, peaking at #7 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this year, Megan released three alternate versions of her hit ‘Savage’, two remixed by Major Lazer and another featuring Beyoncé.

In an interview with The Guardian, Megan revealed her elation at working with Beyoncé.

“I got a call: Beyoncé wants to do a remix to ‘Savage’,” she recalled.

“And I was like … what? Shut up. Shut up. You’re lying. Beyoncé don’t want to get on nothing with me. Come on, it’s me! I know I’m Megan Thee Stallion, but dang!”

Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for five awards at the 2020 BET awards, the most of any female musician. The annual awards celebrate the achievements of African-American artists and sportspeople, and those identifying as people of colour.

Megan’s 2019 record, ‘Fever’, is nominated for Album of the Year. She also earned a nod for Best Collaboration, Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year and Viewer’s Choice Award.