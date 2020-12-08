US congresswoman Maxine Waters has thanked Megan Thee Stallion for her recent New York Times op-ed, entitled ‘Why I Speak Up For Black Women’.

In a letter to the rapper, Waters said she “can’t thank [Megan] enough for bringing much needed attention to the plight of Black women, not just here in the United States – but everywhere”.

“While we are too often overlooked, there is no doubt that Black women are a glue for our families and communities,” Waters said in the letter, which you can read in full below. “And a crucial part of the fabric of this country.”

One of the highlights of my year was getting a letter from Congress Woman Maxine Waters,” Megan wrote in an Instagram post sharing the letter. “I am so honoured to be recognised by such an amazing woman and I promise to keep using my voice and encourage others to use theirs.”

Read Waters’ letter in full below.

In the NYT op-ed, Megan opened by observing how Black women have become “a highly courted voting bloc” who were “expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates” in last month’s US election.

“Despite this and despite the way so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life,” she added.

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album ‘Good News’ last month. It followed her smash hit collaboration ‘WAP’ with Cardi B.

NME has named ‘WAP’ the number one song of 2020, writing: “Dangerously horny in a way that speaks directly to the casual sex bans of the lockdown age, ‘WAP’ was the titan track that drenched the entire year. Bring a bucket and a mop.”