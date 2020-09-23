Megan Thee Stallion, The Weeknd and Halsey feature in 2020’s TIME 100 list

Megan Thee Stallion, the Weeknd and Halsey are among the musicians to feature in this year’s TIME 100 list.

The annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world was published earlier today (September 23) – with each individual in the list receiving a lengthy tribute from a person of similar influence.

Halsey’s tribute came courtesy of BTS, who hailed her as a “strikingly talented artist”.

They wrote: “Working with her was everything we could have wished for and more. Halsey is not only a strikingly talented artist, but also a dedicated partner who sincerely devotes everything to the art we create together.

“She inspires us, and we’re incredibly honored to be able to call her our cherished friend. We cannot wait to see what she has for the world down the road.”

The Weeknd, meanwhile, received a glowing reference from Elton John.

“He’s not interested in commerciality for commerciality’s sake, but he’s one of the biggest-streaming artists on Spotify. Like Prince, he marches to his own beat. That’s an exemplary way for an artist to be,” John wrote.

When it came to Megan, the Houston rapper’s talents were hailed by actress Taraji P.Henson.

“I remember hearing Megan Thee Stallion on one of those famous DJ radio shows a few years ago. She rode the beat like I’d never heard anybody ride the beat in a long time,” Henson wrote.

Elsewhere on the list, Taylor Swift also penned a tribute to Phoebe Waller-Bridge – hailing her as an “unfathomably talented woman”.

“It’s magical to see that all the rehearsals, baby steps, false starts and dead ends can lead to an extremely driven and unfathomably talented woman unwinding in a lounge chair surrounded by her winnings. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and all that she has achieved is, indeed, a big mood,” Swift wrote.

Elsewhere on the list, Missy Elliot penned a tribute to designer Dapper Dan, Ugly Betty‘s America Ferrera discussed Selena Gomez and Mary J Blige hailed the talents of Jennifer Hudson.