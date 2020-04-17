Megan Thee Stallion to take her former record label to trial

Megan Thee Stallion has been given permission to take her former record label 1501 Certified Entertainment to trial by a Texas judge.

The label filed paperwork on March 11 asking Judge Robert Schaeffer to order the case to be decided by a single arbitrator but, earlier this week, the motion was denied, meaning it is now heading toward a public trial.

Megan’s attorney Richard Busch told Billboard: “We are obviously very happy with the court’s decision and look forward to litigating this case.” Crawford and 1501 have yet to comment, but have previously accused her of a “systematic breach of her contractual obligations”.

Advertisement

The lawsuit, which was filed in early March, alleged that Megan had only been paid $15,000 by the label, despite generating an estimated $7 million through track downloads and streams. It asked for her “unconscionable” recording contract to be voided.

In court papers, Megan said she had been “attacked and threatened” on social media after signing with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation for management in September 2019, and claimed that Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment are behind the attacks.

Specifically, she claimed that they were behind the posting and distribution of her mug shot from an arrest some five years ago. Another 1501 producer allegedly threatened her with physical harm.

The rapper was granted a temporary restraining order against the label’s CEO Carl Crawford in early March after she claimed the label was preventing her from releasing new music.

As a result, she was able to share her debut album ‘Suga’ shortly afterwards, which featured Kehlani and Gunna.

Advertisement

On the release of the new tracks, she said: “FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released.”

“I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY,” she continued. “Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt.”