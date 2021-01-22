Megan Thee Stallion blasts false claims that Tory Lanez assault charges were dropped: “Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news?”

Megan Thee Stallion has responded publicly after a series of viral tweets falsely claimed that charges against Tory Lanez in relation to the alleged shooting of Megan last July had been dropped.

In November, Lanez pleaded not guilty to an assault charge, lodged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, in relation to the alleged shooting. As Complex reported, a recent series of tweets claimed the charges against Tory Lanez had been dropped, pointing to a screenshot of a Los Angeles County-area court website.

The screenshot of the website said there was “no information found” in the criminal case summary of Daystar Peterson, the real name of Tory Lanez, that was filed October 8.

Contrary to the claim made by the tweet, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Complex Tory Lanez’s next court date was set for February 25. This date was confirmed by the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center court, which also told the publication that criminal case summaries typically only have “limited information”.

A rep for Tory Lanez also told New York Times music reporter Joe Coscarelli that it is not true that charges against him related to the Megan Thee Stallion case were dropped. Coscarelli tweeted that the rep said: “The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn’t been updated … The next hearing date is in mid-February.”

a rep for Tory Lanez says it is NOT TRUE that charges against him in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting were dropped: “The blog that posted this info is wrong. I assume the docket hasn't been updated … The next hearing date is in mid-February.” — Joe Coscarelli (@joecoscarelli) January 21, 2021

In a series of tweets of her own, Megan Thee Stallion called the claims “fake news” and asked fans to be more discerning with what they believed on social media.

“Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke,” Megan wrote. “That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up.”

Tory Lanez was due back in court on January 20, but according to Megan the court date was postponed due to the inauguration of US President Joe Biden.

“I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out,” Megan added. “Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL.”

Megan also opened up on the toll the shooting and its aftermath have taken on her.

“Trauma is real,” she wrote. “I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive.”

AT THIS POINT IM GETTING ANNOYED ! STOP BELIEVING EVERYTHING YOU READ ON THE MF INTERNET. Imagine how I feel waking every day seeing people LIE and turn my trauma into a joke ? That whole team figures out ways to create doubt with my story every week and the media eats it up — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Y’all can’t tell when shit fake news? Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me ? The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out ! Bitch you shot me AND MY STORY NOT CHANGING AND BITCH YOU GOING TO JAIL — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

How tf I get shot now I’m the worlds biggest mf villain !? All y’all pussy ass niggas and pick me ass hoes GONE EAT YO MF WORDS — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

are you living under a rock ?! You think I brought this up today ?! AND IF I WANNA KEEP TALKING ABT ME GETTING SHOT I CAN TF ? https://t.co/6PRqnqkrOn — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Y’all so believe black women and protect black women online BUT WHEN I LITERALLY SAY I GOT SHOT ITS CONFUSING — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

Trauma is real I’m still traumatized from loosing my mom dad and one of my grandmothers and on top of that being shot. I’m not open abt anything on the internet usually bc I like to keep my emotions private but I’m reaching my limit, Im going to keep staying positive. — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) January 21, 2021

The charges against Tory relate to an incident on July 12 involving the rapper and Megan, with the latter alleging that Tory shot at her feet several times following an argument, causing her to sustain gunshot wounds.

In October, a judge issued a protective order preventing Lanez from contacting Megan. The order came shortly after Megan addressed the alleged shooting incident in a powerful op-ed for The New York Times, writing that she “was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man”. She did not name her attacker in the piece.

Megan’s debut album ‘Good News’ arrived back in November, containing the track ‘Shots Fired’, which seemingly alludes to the alleged shooting. NME rated the record four stars, praising it as an attempt to “retain her freewheeling positivity in a difficult year”.