Watch Megan Thee Stallion perform ‘Traumazine’ tracks ‘Her’ and ‘Pressurelicious’ in New York

Megan Thee Stallion has performed songs from her new album ‘Traumazine’ in New York’s Central Park – scroll down to watch footage below.

The album, which follows 2020’s ‘Good News’, was released on Friday (August 12), after the Houston rapper announced its arrival only hours before.

During an appearance in Central Park for Good Morning America’s Summer Series of concerts, Megan performed her new single ‘Her’, which appears on the record, alongside ‘Pressurelicious’.

‘Her’ began with the star rapping from beneath a parasol with a floor-length sheer black lace covering before two dancers took the item away, and she moved towards the front of the stage. ‘Pressurelicious’, meanwhile, saw her taking a spot in the middle of the stage where she was flanked by dancers. Watch both performances below now.

Megan also appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (August 11), co-hosting the episode with the longtime host. Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer was also a guest on that instalment and received a grilling from the rapper over her character Nancy’s love triangle with Steve (played by Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

“I’m team Stancy [Steve and Nancy]. I want Steve,” Megan told Dyer. “Let’s talk about it, though. So, boom, at first you like Steve. You was into Steve!”

“Yeah Steve, what a guy,” said Dyer, before Megan continued: “But then, you kind of just dumped him. No caution. He didn’t know what was happening. Poor Steve. Y’all keep throwing the kids on him, the babies. He keeps saving y’all life! All he do is safe y’all life!”