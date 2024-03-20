Megan Thee Stallion announces UK, European And North American dates for ‘Hot Girl Summer’ 2024 tour

Megan Thee Stallion has announced UK, European and North American dates for her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ 2024 tour.

Stallion’s tour will consist of 32 dates across North America, Europe and the UK set for the spring and summer. The first show will kick off at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. From there, the ‘Savage’ singer will make stops in major cities in the US such as Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, New Orleans, Atlanta, Tampa, Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

Her return to Europe will feature arena shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London, Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam, Dublin with the singer taking over The O2 in London between July 4 and 17.

Memphis rapper GloRilla will be serving as opening support for all of the US tour dates. Opening support for the UK and Europe has yet to be announced.

General ticket sales will commence on Friday March 22 at 10am local time. Visit to purchase tickets for the UK and Europe here and for North America here. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 ‘Hot Girl Summer’ UK, Europe and US Tour Dates are:

MAY

14 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center^

18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

24 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

28 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

30 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

JUNE

1 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

4 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

6 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

8 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

11 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

13 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Festival*

17 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

22 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

JULY

4 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

5 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

7 – Paris, FR @ Zenith

10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

11 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

14 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

16 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

17 – London, UK @ The O2

27 – Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival*

^ With GloRilla

The three-time Grammy Award-winning artist teased her ‘Hot Girl Summer’ tour last week by posting a photo edited as a magazine cover with the captions “Calling all the hotties” and “Coming to a city near you” while also claiming the gigs to be “The hottest event of the summer”.

