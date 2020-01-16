News Music News

Megan Thee Stallion is working with Pharrell on new music

"Cooking up with the mf legend himself"

Megan Thee Stallion / Pharrell (Picture: Getty)

Megan Thee Stallion has previewed a new collaboration with Pharrell in a video clip filmed inside their studio.

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ rapper has told her fans that she’s been working with the N.E.R.D and Neptunes musician and producer in the past week.

Posting on Instagram last night (January 15), Megan shared a video clip of her dancing in the studio while a concentrating Pharrell is seen making beats in the background.

“Cooking up with the mf legend himself,” she wrote in the accompanying caption before tagging Pharrell. “We been going in for 3 days straight he calling me meg thee machine!”

Both Pharrell and Megan performed at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas back in November — check out NME‘s review of the event here.

Pharrell is set to resume his Neptunes production partnership with Chad Hugo this year, according to Hugo.

“I’m focusing on The Neptunes stuff, getting back on The Neptunes grind,” Hugo said in a recent interview. “We’re doing a couple of things. There’s a video game soundtrack that’s in the works right now that I can’t speak about, I’m not supposed to, but uh, it’s in the works right now.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest collaboration came with the Normani-featuring ‘Diamonds’, which features on the soundtrack to Birds of Prey.

