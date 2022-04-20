Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ performance at Coachella was censored in China

Megan Thee Stallion‘s live performance of her hit Cardi B collaboration ‘WAP’ at Coachella last weekend was subject to censorship on the Chinese social media and messaging app WeChat.

The Houston rapper’s set was broadcast live from the Indio, California festival on Saturday (April 16) as part of Coachella’s YouTube coverage.

WeChat users who tuned into the livestream of Megan’s set over the weekend, which was not legally broadcast in China, were greeted with the sight of the platform’s censors attempting to block out aspects of the performance.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Megan’s performance of ‘WAP’ in particular saw the censors frantically attempt to cover the rapper and her backing dancers with a black box while they performed a series of dance routines.

Coachella is also being livestreamed via WeChat. Apparently, this performance not only made censors sweat, everyone was also joking that they're singing a song about Shanghai Puxi District. #MeganTheeStallion #Shanghailockdown pic.twitter.com/2ltSqzFC9c — Manya Koetse (@manyapan) April 17, 2022

Footage of the WeChat censors’ attempts to moderate Megan’s performance have since been widely shared online, with one TikTok user commenting: “It’s either his first day or his last day.” Another added: “Which part of [Megan] are they even trying to censor?”

WeChat users also typed out and translated a number of explicit lyrics from ‘WAP’ in the comments section of Megan’s Coachella livestream, while others changed the lyrics to “Wet Ass Puxi” in reference to the Shanghai district which is currently enduring a strict COVID-enforced lockdown.

Megan Thee Stallion debuted a new song, ‘To Whom It May The Fuck Concern’, during her set at Coachella last weekend.

In NME‘s review of this year’s Coachella, Rhian Daly wrote: “Megan Thee Stallion draws a huge crowd to the main stage on Saturday night, acting as main support to headliner Billie Eilish, but falls victim to letting the momentum drop. A lengthy outfit change filled by DJ Jay Bone dampens the excitement for her performance somewhat, taking her back to square one even with the likes of ‘Body’ and ‘Hot Girl Summer’ in her arsenal.”