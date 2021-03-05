Megan Thee Stalllion launches Hotties Helping Houston to raise funds following Texas freeze

Megan Thee Stallion has launched an initiative called Hotties Helping Houston to raise funds for the rebuilding of her hometown following the recent Texas freeze.

The rapper will be working alongside US Representative Sheila Jackson Lee and the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services, to repair homes at no cost for senior citizens and single mothers.

Megan has enlisted a coalition of donors to help with the fundraising efforts over the next two years, including fashion brands Mielle, Revlon, Fashion Nova, Dolce and Gabbana, a not-for-profit called The Coach Foundation, and her label 300 Entertainment. Recent ‘Beautiful Mistakes’ collaborators Maroon 5 have also pledged to help her cause, along with actress Taraji P. Henson.

Hotties Helping Houston merch can be found on Stallion’s website, with proceeds going towards the cause.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown,” Stallion said in a press statement.

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events.”

Congresswoman Lee elaborated in her own statement.

“Throughout my Congressional District and Houston, I saw the pain of people having destroyed homes. The historic and tragic disaster that was driven by the freeze and lack of preparation of the Texas electric grid caused lives to be lost and families to be displaced,” she said.

“The collective efforts of Megan Thee Stallion, the NACC and the 18th Congressional District will help restore the lives and hopes of people who suffered from no fault of their own. Our goal is to rebuild and restore these homes, which is imperative for my constituents to feel safe and secure. Thank you to Megan the Stallion and NACC, and I look forward to working with you on this very important project of restoration of people’s homes.”

Fellow Houston native Travis Scott also showed his hometown support recently, funding an emergency food program for residents without supplies. His Cactus Jack Foundation helped feed 50,000 residents suffering through the winter storm.

The Texas freeze refers to the recent severe cold snap in the US state, which incapacitated the electricity grid. It triggered a series of blackouts and power failures, leaving up to 4.5million homes and businesses without electricity or drinkable water.