Mel B dedicates MBE to victims of domestic abuse: “It’s for all those other women”

“I never thought I would be here getting this MBE for the work I’ve been doing,” she told PA (via BBC News).

“It’s amazing to have but it’s not just for me – it’s for all those other women. Especially because of COVID, there’s been such an epidemic of domestic violence, that’s been completely on the rise, and you know I’ve got an army of women behind me that need help and need to be heard.”

The singer went on to say Prince William “commended” her on her work and told her he was “so sorry” she had gone though “such a horrible time”.

“I’ve had a really amazing life so far and it was turned into something horrible for 10 years and I’ve made something worthy,” she added.

The singer split from her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade together. She was involved in a legal battle with Belafonte, who she claimed was abusive towards her and had threatened to release a sex tape in an attempt to destroy her career. Belafonte’s legal team said her allegations were “outrageous and unfounded”.