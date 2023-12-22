Mel B doubles down on calling James Corden “biggest dickhead celebrity” on new Joe Lycett show

Mel B has reiterated her personal criticism of James Corden, after previously describing him as the “biggest dickhead celebrity” she had met.

The rift began when the former Spice Girl appeared on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show in December 2022. Asked by co-host Mo Gilligan, ‘who is the biggest dickhead celebrity you’ve ever met?”, Mel replied, “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!”

This week (December 21), during an appearance on Channel 4’s Late Night Lycett, Mel was part of a quiz, where one of the questions posed was: “Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest dickhead celebrity’?”

In response, Mel promptly threw her hand in the air and proclaimed, “Me!”

During the original appearance in 2022, Big Narstie probed the former Scary Spice further on the addition of Corden. “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” Mel said.

Asked about the inclusion of her former bandmate Geri on the list, Mel said: “I know, I love her to bits but she’s really fucking annoying.”

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Corden had recently been temporarily banned from a restaurant in New York after owner Keith McNally claimed he was “abusive” to staff, for which he made a public apology on The Late Late Show. Corden stepped down from hosting that show in April.

Mel B also hit out at former Kasabian singer Tom Meighan earlier this month, saying that she felt let down by the BRIT Awards’ decision to allow him to be eligible for the 2024 awards.

Meighan parted ways with the Leicester group in July 2020, shortly before being charged with assaulting his partner Vikki Ager – who he married the following year. He was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid work.

After the release of his solo album ‘The Reckoning’, he was declared eligible for Album of the Year at the Brits.

“I am deeply disappointed that an organisation so highly respected within the music industry should make a choice like this,” Mel B wrote.

“You have to think what kind of message are you sending out to people when crimes of violence against women can be committed and then that person could be rewarded as part of a massively high profile awards event. It’s shocking to me.”

“The BRIT Awards condemns any form of sexual violence or harassment,” a spokesperson for the awards told The Independent in response to Mel B’s comments.

“We also believe in the rule of law and due process. Artists become eligible based on their musical impact in the previous 12 months,” it continued. “Members of the 1,200 strong BRITs Voting Academy (drawn from across the music industry and media) are then invited to make informed decisions to create the shortlist of nominees, and the eventual category winners. The Voting Academy is reviewed annually, as are the eligibility rules.”