Mel B isn’t happy with Tesco for using her in new advert

Stop right now, thank you very much

Spice Girls singer Mel B has hit out at supermarket chain Tesco for using her face in a new advert.

Posting on her Instagram page, the singer asked Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to contact her about the situation.

The new poster, pictured on a bus stop to advertise Tesco’s new Clubcard, references Spice Girls song ‘Stop’. See it below.

Responding to the poster, Mel writes: “Can the CEO OF @tescofood DAVE LEWIS PLEASE CONTACT ME URGENTLY. Thank you.”

Mel B was part of this summer’s Spice Girls reunion which saw the band (minus Victoria Beckham aka Sporty Spice) play a UK stadium tour, including shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The band’s Mel C has recently been speaking of future Spice Girls plans, revealing that they’d “like to get further afield”.

“The big thing is we don’t want it to end. We’ve had an incredible run here in the UK. We’d really like to get further afield,” she said, bringing up fans who travelled from all over the world to see them.

“I think we’d really like to take it out to the fans that haven’t been able to travel but have supported us all these years. So that would be the immediate thing.”

Meanwhile, Mel B has set her sights on a Spice Girls set at Glastonbury, saying: “I will make it happen.”

It comes after Victoria Beckham revealed her reason for not taking part in the Spice Girls reunion tour.