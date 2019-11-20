Mel B mistook Haim for “competition winners” when they met the Spice Girls

D'oh!

Mel B mistook Haim for “competition winners” when the sibling trio met the Spice Girls on tour earlier this year.

The Los Angeles band, who have just released a new single, ‘Hallelujah,’ explained how the awkward moment when they met competition winners who had been given the chance to watch the iconic band alongside them at Wembley Stadium last summer.

Describing meeting the 90’s “girl power” band backstage at Wembley, Danielle told Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1: “The part of the prize was we were all going to meet with the Spice Girls before the show and we had taken photos with the contestants and then they were like ‘ok, now let’s just do Haim and Emma Stone and Spice Girls.'”

She continued: “and Mel B looked at Danielle and was like ‘you’re not supposed to be in these photos’ and Danielle was like, ‘Oh my gosh no I’m so sorry I’m in Haim,’ and she felt so bad.”

Alana also went on to reveal how the group had another embarrassing moment when they met Justin Timberlake. “We were lucky enough to go to Justin Timberlake’s studio one night to show him new music,” Alana explained. “We played Justin ‘Hallelujah’. You burst into tears when you met him.”

Danielle continued: “I burst into tears, yes. I was so embarrassed. We met him maybe a couple of years ago…He ended up passing me by and turned around and was like, ‘Oh my gosh I was just listening to your album’. This was after ‘Days Are Gone’ had just come out and I was so floored because we honestly listened to ‘FutureSexLoveSounds’ so much while making the record.”

“I was so flustered saying, ‘Oh my gosh thank you so much, you don’t understand we listened to your record while making our record.’ He was like, ‘really’ and I was like, ‘yeah ‘Blood Sugar Sex Magik’ and then he looks at me with this confused face and was like, ‘Thank you but I’m not the Red Hot Chili Peppers.'”

Last week (November 16), Alana opened up on social media about how the death of her “best friend” inspired the band’s latest track. “It’s a song about family, love, loss, and being thankful for it all. It’s hard to talk about my verse in the song but I wanted to open up about it,” Alana said.

She went on to explain that the track was specifically informed by an experience from “a really dark time” when she was 20 years old. “I woke up on a hazy October morning to find out that my best friend, Sammi Kane Kraft, had passed away in a tragic car accident. It was a loss that changed my life forever.”

The new track is an original song, not a cover of Leonard Cohen‘s classic ‘Hallelujah’, though Haim have covered the Canadian songwriter’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ recently for a new Hanukkah compilation album.