Mel B on Spice Girls 2024 reunion: “We are definitely doing something – I’m probably going to get told off”

Mel B has confirmed that Spice Girls are “definitely” going to reunite later this year.

The singer – also known as Scary Spice – dropped the news of a reunion during an appearance on Loose Women yesterday afternoon (March 7), confirming that the members will be coming together to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

In the episode, co-host Christine Lampard asked the artist whether the group has plans to reform in 2024 and recalled how much it would mean to fans such as herself. “We need happiness, we need empowerment back again, we need Spice Girls back basically,” she said.

Advertisement

In response, Mel B said: “Tell me about it… we are definitely doing something.”

“I’m probably going to get told off [for saying that], but I’ve said it. There you go,” she added. “We’ll be announcing at some point later this year. Now I’m going to be in trouble.”

Check out the interview in the clip below, with the Spice Girls discussion taking place around the 10-minute mark.

The comments on the ITV daytime show come shortly after the iconic British girl group were featured on a series of limited-edition stamps, which were issued by Royal Mail to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

Shortly after the launch, Mel B teased another Spice Girls reunion on the US morning television show Today with Hoda & Jenna, when she said that the band would be sharing “some good news” soon.

Advertisement

She then told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show a similar statement, saying: “Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us,” (via Music News).

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news of a return of the ‘Wannabe’ chart-toppers, following previous reunions in 2007, 2012 and 2018. They first split in 2000.

In 2019, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C reformed – without Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) – and did a 10-stop UK and Ireland stadium tour. It was the first time in 11 years the band had toured together.

The following year, there were reports of the Spice Girls embarking on a world tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary, before the COVID pandemic took hold.

In 2021, rumours emerged again about the potential for another Spice Girls live comeback in 2023 that included Beckham. Bunton (Baby Spice) said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID. Mel C (Sporty Spice) also chimed in, telling Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 that she wished she “could say there were shows coming,” but she couldn’t.

Many fans believed that Spice Girls would perform in the Legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2023 after Mel B alluded to it on The Big Narstie Show. Mel C then shut the rumours down, saying it didn’t work logistically for the group. There were also rumours that the group would reconnect for King Charles III’s coronation last May, which once again didn’t materialise.

Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) was also asked about the chances of another Spice Girls reunion tour last October. “For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world – I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls,” she said. “But I think when I engage with something… I want to give it my 150 per cent.”

At the time of writing, no official plans for a reunion have been shared.