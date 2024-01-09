Mel B promises “some good news” soon for Spice Girls fans

Mel B has teased another Spice Girls reunion and that the band will share “some good news” soon.

This year, the seminal girl pop will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their formation. Fans have been eagerly awaited news of a return of the ‘Wannabe’ chart-toppers, following previous reunions in 2007, 2012 and 2018 following their initial split in 2000.

Yesterday (January 8), Scary Spice went on the US morning television show Today with Hoda & Jenna and was asked about the possibility of another Spice Girls reunion.

Advertisement

The singer – real name Melanie Brown – replied: “Well, I’ve been saying this forever, but now we’re actually going to be releasing some really good news in about a few weeks that involves all five of us.”

Brown added that, for a reunion to work, the band would have to work out the logistics because “there’s five of us and we’ve got five different diaries, and we’re all parents.”

She said that fans would be “100 per cent satisfied” by the upcoming news. “It’s going to be the gift that keeps on giving, without saying too much about it,” Mel B said. “I’m going to get myself into so much trouble.”

Last week, in honour of the 30th anniversary of the Spice Girls, Royal Mail issued 15 special-edition stamps showcasing both solo and collective career-defining live moments of the group.

On the Today show, Brown spoke about the feat: “It’s massive for the Royal Mail. Usually, it’s the Queen and the King, and now you’ve got the Spice Girls, a girl group on there, which doesn’t seem to make sense but it makes sense to us.”

Advertisement

The hosts asked if she had mailed a letter yet with the stamp, Mel B said, “Not yet. I just want to keep them and preserve them forever and ever.”

In 2019, Spice Girls reformed (without “Posh Spice” Victoria Beckham) and did a 10-stop UK and Ireland stadium tour. It was the first time in 11 years the band had toured together.

The following year, there were reports of the Spice Girls embarking on a world tour in celebration of their 25th anniversary, before the COVID pandemic took hold.

In 2021, rumours emerged again about the potential for another Spice Girls live comeback in 2023 that included Beckham. “Baby Spice” Emma Bunton said she was “sure” the band would return to the stage post-COVID. “Sporty Spice” Mel C also chimed in, telling Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2 that she wished she “could say there were shows coming,” but she couldn’t.

She continued: “We do want to do shows, they’re just not arranged yet… We’re constantly talking trying to work it out and make it work for everybody. But that yeah, that’s my number one wish.”

Many believed that the Spice Girls would perform in the Legends’ slot at Glastonbury 2023 after Mel B alluded to it on The Big Narstie Show. Mel C then shut the rumours down, saying it didn’t work logistically for the group. There were also rumours that the group would reconnect for King Charles III’s coronation last May.

Geri Halliwell was also asked about the chances of another Spice Girls reunion tour last October. “For me, the Spice Girls belongs to the whole world – I’m really proud of that and I love being with the girls,” she said. “But I think when I engage with something… I want to give it my 150 per cent.”

At the time of writing, there are no plans for another Spice Girl comeback performance.

Meanwhile, Mel B recently doubled down on why she named James Corden as one of “the biggest dickhead celebrities” she has ever met.