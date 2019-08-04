Mel B sets sights on Spice Girls reunion for Glastonbury 2020

"I will make it happen"

Mel B has revealed that she plans to reunite the Spice Girls – including Posh – for Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary in 2020.

The hit ’90s girl group made their return to the stage earlier this summer, performing huge shows at stadiums across the UK. In a new interview with the Mail On Sunday, Melanie Brown has now discussed taking the pop spectacle down to Worthy Farm next year.

“I don’t want it to end,” she said of Spice Girls’ sold-out tour reaching its conclusion. “It was me who spent years and years nagging the rest of them to get back out there.

”Now we’ve done it, and we loved it. I’m going to make sure there will be more.”

Revealing that she’s set her sights on the full group taking to the iconic Pyramid Stage, she added: “But my plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary. I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen.”

Brown also claimed that Victoria Beckham – aka Posh Spice – “missed out” by not going on the road with the girls this year. “Victoria is Victoria. She didn’t want to do it,” she said.

Last month, fashion designer Beckham explained her decision to not take part in the reunion shows.

“It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says, ‘You know, I’m not doing it because things feel different now than they used to,’” she said. “I’d rather concentrate on my family and my company.”

Meanwhile, Mel C said Spice Girls are looking to extend their reunion activities and take their live show abroad. “We’d really like to get further afield,” the singer explained.