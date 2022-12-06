Mel B teases Spice Girls 2023 Glastonbury reunion

Mel B has teased that Spice Girls could be set to reunite once again for a performance at Glastonbury 2023.

During a recent episode of The Big Narstie Show on Channel 4, Narstie – real name Tyrone Mark Lindo – asked the singer whether he could appear as a “hype man” if the girl group played at Worthy Farm.

“Yeah, I would like that. That would be cool,” Melanie Brown (aka Scary Spice) responded.

Mo Gilligan then tried to get Brown to confirm Spice Girls’ slot at Glasto ’23. “So you are playing Glastonbury?” he said. The singer replied: “Yes, I think so! But I’ve got to convince the other four bitches to do it with me!”

Gilligan added: “The Spice Girls are playing Glastonbury?!” Brown said: “Stop it! Shut up! I never said that…”

You can see a video clip of the moment in the tweet below.

It's official (kinda), the Spice Girls will be at Glastonbury 2023!! @OfficialMelB #TheBigNarstieShow pic.twitter.com/qtHKSknBoV — The Big Narstie Show (@BigNarstieShow) December 2, 2022

During a subsequent interview of last weekend’s edition of Sunday Brunch (December 4), however, Brown’s bandmate Emma Bunton (aka Baby Spice) said Spice Girls’ reported appearance at next year’s Glastonbury was “not happening”.

“Unless [Mel B’s] going on her own…” she added.

Spice Girls, who embarked on a huge UK/Ireland reunion tour in 2019, have been rumoured to be taking on the coveted Legends Slot at Worthy Farm next summer. In April 2019, Bunton said that the group had been asked to perform at Glastonbury.

This October, Bunton claimed that Victoria Beckham would be “up for” joining the Spice Girls for a set at Glastonbury. However, the singer said “no one’s asked” the band to play at the 2023 event.

Victoria Beckham then explained that she “couldn’t commit” to a full Spice Girls reunion tour, “with everything else that I’ve got going on with my fashion, and my beauty line, four children.”

Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place between June 21 and June 25. Last Friday (December 2), it was confirmed that Elton John will headline the Sunday night (June 25) with what’s being billed as his final-ever UK show.

No other acts have yet been confirmed. eFestivals‘ line-up page currently lists Arctic Monkeys and Harry Styles as two other possible performers. The first wave of artists traditionally arrives around March.

Tickets for next year’s Glastonbury sold out last month. General sale tickets were snapped up in one hour, while coach packages went in under 25 minutes. According to organisers, “demand far exceeded supply”.

Last month saw Spice Girls – minus Mel B – reunite at Geri Horner’s belated 50th birthday party.