Mel B to receive MBE for her services to domestic violence victims

Mel B will reportedly be awarded an MBE in recognition of her services to domestic violence victims.

The former Spice Girls singer is a Women’s Aid patron and has previously been open about her experiences with domestic abuse. Her campaigning efforts even took her to Downing Street in 2019.

The singer split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte in 2018 after a decade. She was involved in a legal battle with Belafonte, who she claimed was abusive towards her and had threatened to release a sex tape in an attempt to destroy her career. Belafonte’s legal team said her allegations were “outrageous and unfounded.”

After leaving Belafonte, she partnered with Women’s Aid in an effort to try and help others in similar situations.

Speaking about the MBE, a source told The Sun: “It is well deserved. Despite her achievements in music and TV she believes her campaigning is the most important thing she’s ever done.

“Not only does she have first-hand experience of it but she has met many women who have suffered. She has a real fire in her belly about campaigning.”

Earlier this year, Mel B teamed up with Women’s Aid for a new video, which highlights the horrors of domestic abuse. The video, directed by composer Fabio D’Andrea, represents domestic violence via an emotional story, with Mel B recreating a woman’s brave escape from an abusive relationship.

She told Good Morning Britain: “You know that’s why this video is so important, because it’s not just my story, (it’s) bits and pieces of my story, but it’s every woman’s story, it’s everybody’s voice, because we are dealing with an epidemic.

“You put on your armour, and you walk out into the world, but behind closed doors, it’s very, very different, and it’s embarrassing and shameful and you carry so much guilt, having to try and keep that secret.”

Earlier this year, Spice Girls celebrated the 25th anniversary of their breakout single ‘Wannabe’. The members of the group took to social media to commemorate the occasion, with Mel B writing: “Ahhh finally peeps!!!! It’s been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that’s my ”scary” promise to you all.”